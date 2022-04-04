Maddie Burciaga and Benjamin Samat are expecting their first child

Viewers were thrilled to hear the news! Sunday 3 April 2022, Reality TV Candidate Benjamin Samat and Maddy Burciaga revealed that they are expecting their first child on social media. A Beautiful Announcement That Echoes His Departure On The Reality TV Show Marseille in Mexico,

So it was on Instagram that the couple announced the big news by sharing a photo of Maddie’s ultrasound. He added in the comments:Baby par is coming! We are happy to announce that we will be turning 3 soon… Our dreams are coming true every day a little more… I love you more than anything and I am a future mom and Can’t wait to be a dad!”

The couple gave some details in their story Instagram account, They kept this pregnancy a secret until now: They joined France in the weekLast waist to announce this to his family. Maddie and Benjamin…