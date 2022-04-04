‘Made a mockery’ – Tottenham Champions League decision given after Newcastle United’s thumping

Tottenham Hotspur suffered little damage to their chances of Champions League football on Sunday evening as they beat Newcastle United 5-1 in north London. Fabian Schaar gave the visitors the lead before the break with a deflected free-kick, but Ben Davies soon called off his strike.

When Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min found the net before Emerson Royal opened his goal-scoring account for the club, Antonio Conte’s men were relentless after the break. Steven Bergwijn still had enough time off the bench as Spurs secured a lucrative victory.

While the win would satisfy, arguably the biggest win of the day is Spurs entering the top four of the Premier League under Conte for the first time – a huge pressure on north London rivals…