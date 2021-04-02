LATEST

Made In Heaven season 2 release date, trailer, plot, cast and everything else

Season 1 of Made In Heaven was released on Amazon Prime Videos in March 2019. It was created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and directed by Nitya Mehra, Prashant Nair, Zoya Akhtar and Alankrita Shrivastava. The script was written alongside Alankrita Shrivastava. The show did quite well and audiences have been waiting for the overhaul ever since.

In April 2019, Zoya Akhtar announced on her Instagram that the show will be renewed for Season 2. Considering the photo she posted, it could be inferred that she was in the process of writing the script for Season 2 Episode 8. The fans were enthusiastic and we are waiting for this. But the locking of COVID-19 interrupted the shooting. It is not updated when recording resumes.

Made In Heaven season 2 cast members

Season 2 of Made In Heaven is expected to feature the same cast members and the same actors.

  Sobhita dhulipala
  Kalki Koechlin
  Jim Sarbh
  Arjun Mathur

Made In Heaven Season 2 Plot

Made In Heaven is produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The show’s story revolves around two wedding planners, Tara and Karan. They run the Made In Heaven agency while fighting their struggles. As it turns out, Season 2 will have an international setting as their agency takes the operation overseas.

Made In Heaven season 2 release date

The official release date of Made In Heaven has not been announced, yet Season 2 is expected to be in January 2021. Audiences can expect a great storyline from the show.

