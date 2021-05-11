ENTERTAINMENT

Made in India Honda Dio launched in the Philippines market

India made one of the most popular scooters, the Honda Dio has been launched in the Philippines market. The price fixed by the manufacturer is PHP 49,900 which is equivalent to INR 76,499 in Indian Rupees. The model launched in the South East Asian market is made in India.

The Honda Dio scooter is powered by a 109 cc, single-cylinder engine that is capable of generating a maximum power of 8 bhp and peak torque of 8.91 Nm. The scooter comes for the CVT unit. Honda includes LED lighting, LED DRL, sharp-looking body panel, fully digital instrument cluster with intelligent display and dual-tone paint scheme. Under-seat storage on the scooter is 14.4 lakhs. While the India-spec model gets two variants with five body colors, the model launched in the Philippines includes three dual-tone options – Blue / White, Red / Gray and Orange / Gray. The company stated “Honda has identified a suspected quality issue in the rear cushion that may result in oil leakage or breakdown and vehicle imbalance.”

HMSI has also recently announced a special discount offer of 5% cashback on Indian-spec Dio models.

