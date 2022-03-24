Madeleine Albright: First female secretary of state dies aged 84 | US News

America’s first female Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has died at the age of 84, her family has said.

Her family said in a statement: “We are sad to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th US Secretary of State and the first woman to hold the position, passed away today.

“The reason was cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a dear mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Madeleine Albright, born Mary Jana Korbelova, was a Prague native who came to the United States as a refugee in 1948 and rose to the heights of American policy-making, receiving the 2012 Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest It was a civil honour.

“A tireless champion of democracy and human rights, she was at the time of her death …