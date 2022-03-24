Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies of cancer – The Australian Jewish News

LATEST

Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies of cancer

Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies of cancer

Washington: Madeleine Albright, the first US Secretary of State, has died of cancer. His family gave this information on Wednesday. She was 84 years old.

“She was surrounded by family and friends,” her family announced on Twitter. “We have lost a dear mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.” The reason for this was cancer.

President Bill Clinton selected Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and he served in that capacity for the final four years of the Clinton administration in 1997–2001.

At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in US government history. However, she was not in the line of succession for the presidency, as she was a native of Czechoslovakia.

When the Nazis took over his country in 1939, his family fled Czechoslovakia, and they…

