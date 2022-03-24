Madeleine Albright, first woman U.S. Secretary of State, passes away at 84 – National

LATEST

US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright died on Wednesday, her family has confirmed.

She was 84 years old.

Albright, who fled the Nazis as a child in her native Czechoslovakia during World War II, was the first woman to hold the position.

Albright was a tough-talking diplomat in an administration that was hesitant to engage in two of the biggest foreign policy crises of the 1990s: the genocide in Rwanda and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

“We are sad to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th US Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today. The cause was cancer,” her family said on Twitter.

Albright was born in 1937 in former Czechoslovakia. She was nominated to be the first female secretary…

