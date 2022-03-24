LATEST

Madeleine Albright had a lot to say about Putin — and she didn’t mince words

Posted on
Madeleine Albright had a lot to say about Putin — and she didn't mince words

When Madeleine Albright met with Russian President Vladimir Putin as US Secretary of State more than 20 years ago, she said she was trying to model herself for then-President Clinton – but Putin “knew that too.” That’s how things are going.”

Albright, the first woman to become the US Secretary of State, has died at the age of 84according to his family.

He served as Secretary of State during the Clinton administration from 1997 to 2001. Clinton appointed her ambassador to the United Nations in 1993.

Albright last spoke with NPR June Ahead of a meeting between Russian and American leaders in Geneva. The former foreign minister recalled meeting Putin for the first time in 1999 – emphasizing that his agenda was clear…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top