When Madeleine Albright met with Russian President Vladimir Putin as US Secretary of State more than 20 years ago, she said she was trying to model herself for then-President Clinton – but Putin “knew that too.” That’s how things are going.”

Albright, the first woman to become the US Secretary of State, has died at the age of 84according to his family.

He served as Secretary of State during the Clinton administration from 1997 to 2001. Clinton appointed her ambassador to the United Nations in 1993.

Albright last spoke with NPR June Ahead of a meeting between Russian and American leaders in Geneva. The former foreign minister recalled meeting Putin for the first time in 1999 – emphasizing that his agenda was clear…