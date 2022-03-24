LATEST

Madeleine Albright kept up her trailblazing work long after being secretary of state

Madeleine Albright, trailblazing diplomat and mentor, dies at 84

Madeleine Albright, a refugee who abandoned the Nazis and Communists and brought to America’s shores and became the first woman to serve as Secretary of State, died on wednesday of cancer. She was 84 years old.

Albright had a long and storied career in foreign policy, serving as US ambassador to the United Nations from 1993–97 before reaching the pinnacle of diplomacy: Secretary of State. She was the highest-ranking woman to hold office in the government at that time.

“Medellin was always a force for goodness, grace and decency, and for liberty,” President Biden said in a statement after his death.

When Albright stepped down in 2001, she swore she was not finished.

“I’m still here and I intend to do more…

