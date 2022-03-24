Madeleine Albright, the First Woman Secretary of State, Dies at 84

by Ron Kampis

WASHINGTON – Madeleine Albright was a late 20th-century Jewish diplomat who was haunted by the Holocaust and determined what tools to use to crush the inhumanity of her adopted country.

except that she didn’t know she was Jewish until she was in her 50s, or so she claimed, a revelation that prompted some Jews to question her and others to question whether so many people Like, he was impelled to deny the persecution.

Receive the Jewish Exponent’s newsletter by email and never miss our top stories

We do not share data with third party vendors. free Sign Up

Albright, 84, died of cancer on Wednesday, making history after 25 years by becoming the first woman to serve as US Secretary of State.

“The world has lost a champion for democracy,” said Tamara …