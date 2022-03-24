Madeleine Albright, US secretary of state, 1937-2022

In January 1997, the day Madeleine Albright became the first US female Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger telephoned. America’s great foreign policy strategist told Albright that she was only the second immigrant to assume that role. “Welcome to the fraternity,” said Kissinger. “It’s not a fraternity anymore,” Albright shot back. Having reached the pinnacle of a male-dominated world, such a pinch was second nature. Albright, who died on Wednesday, weeks before his 85th birthday, has coined many such forms throughout his career.

Albright began life in Prague in 1937 as Marie Jana Korbelova. His father, a Czechoslovakian diplomat, was born and raised in the Austro-Hungarian Empire, which dissolved after World War I. Europe’s shadow of darkness…