Madhanya Song: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married, fans were emotional after watching the video

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are among the many most talked about {couples} as of late. Ever since Rahul has come out of Bigg Boss home, he’s seen in all places together with path. In such a state of affairs, everyone seems to be simply ready for his or her wedding ceremony. In the meantime, for the pair’s followers, Rahul and Disha’s wedding ceremony music ‘Madhanaya’ has been launched. Disha and Rahul are getting married on this music. Adorned with the very good chemistry of each, this music has began making a stir on the web.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya starrer There was lots of dialogue about this music for a very long time. Many photos have been revealed from this music, then folks thought that these two had received married. On the identical time, the ultimate ‘Madhanaya’ has been launched. The music begins with a path adorned as a bride. She is trying very stunning in a crimson couple. On the identical time, Rahul too didn’t really feel much less. She is carrying an off-white designer Sherwani on this video. Watch the video of this music here-

‘Madhanaya’ depicts an emotional story from a bride. How does she go away her father’s home and go together with her husband. After this, Disha’s romance with Rahul can also be proven. The chemistry of each appears very stunning within the music. On the identical time, he has additionally acquired lots of reward from the followers. Please inform that this music has been given voice by Asis Kaur and Rahul Vaidya.