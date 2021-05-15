ENTERTAINMENT

Madhuri Dixit B’day: Madhuri Dixit is the owner of such a property, know how to change luck

Madhuri Dixit was the most popular and highest-paid Bollywood actress in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. He has given many Bollywood hit films and contributed a lot to the Indian cinema industry. Apart from being a good actress, she is also a good dancer, for which she has received praise from millions of people in India and all over the world. She is the receiver of 6 Filmfare Awards and has also received the fourth highest civilian award ie Padma Shri by the Government of India.


Madhuri Dixit has appeared in many films, besides, she is also an ambassador of many brands. She also serves as a judge on Super Dancer, and many other reality shows.

Madhuri Dixit’s total assets are estimated at 45 million which is 340 crores in Indian currency. She takes 3-4 crore rupees for a film and also takes a hefty amount as a judge.

Madhuri Dixit’s house and cars
Madhuri owns a complex in Lokhandwala in Mumbai and is also the owner of several real estate. Madhuri Dixit owns several cars like Audi Q7, Audi A8, Mini Cooper, BMW 5-Series etc.

