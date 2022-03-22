Madhuri Dixit shifted in new house, rent in lakhs per month – Madhuri Dixit shifted in sea view high rise building new home per month rent is 12 lakh tmov

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has recently shifted to a new house in Mumbai. However, this house does not belong to Madhuri Dixit herself, but she has rented it. If we talk about the price of this Sea View apartment in Mumbai, then it is being told that it is on rent for Rs 12 lakh. According to the reports of the news portal, Madhuri Dixit will live on the 29th floor with her husband. Madhuri Dixit has decorated this house built in five and a half thousand square feet very beautifully. It has been designed by Apoorva Shroff.

Madhuri shifted to new house

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Apoorva Shroff told how down to earth Madhuri Dixit and her husband were. Whatever the demands were regarding his house, it was quite practical. However, Apoorva was not given much time by Madhuri Dixit to design the house. Whatever Madhuri Dixit and her husband briefed Apoorva about the house, it was given in a hurry. Apoorva has also designed the house with speed.

Apoorva told that the couple has shifted to the 29th floor. Worli High Rise Building It is quite tall. Light comes from everywhere in the house. Apoorva told that Madhuri Dixit and her husband love nude colors. In such a situation, it was very difficult for them to introduce the couple to the rest of the colors. However, Madhuri Dixit made these colors a place in the house and a new interior design.

Talking about the workfront, Madhuri Dixit was recently seen in the web series ‘The Fame Game’ released on the OTT platform Netflix. Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul were also in lead roles with them. This web series was well liked by the fans. Positive response was also received. It was also appreciated by the critics. Let us tell you that this was the digital debut of Madhuri Dixit, in which she became successful among the audience.