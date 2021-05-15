Madhuri Dixit told how to avoid corona, see VIDEO

Mumbai. Friends, let me tell you that Mallika Madhuri Dixit of Hussan, who has ruled the hearts of the fans of Hindi films for many decades, is also the name of a person who has achieved that status in Bollywood due to her charming smile and unmatched acting. Reaching out is probably the dream of every actress today. Recently Madhuri Dixit has shared a video in which she is telling people how to avoid corona.

Friends, this video is being liked by fans a lot. The actress told that in the midst of the corona virus epidemic, what are the essential things people should keep at home. In this video, you can see Madhuri is seen in red and blue outfits. The actress completes her look with minimal makeup and open hair. Friends, in the video, the actress is saying that what needs to be in the house during the corona days. Hand sanitizer, thermometer, pulse oxy or oximeter to know the oxygen level of the patient who is suffering from cough or cold.

Friends, Gloves for every man and if you are using homemade masks then use 2 or apply N95 mask. The actress has appealed to people to stay home and stay safe. Fans are giving a lot of love to this video. For your information, let us tell you the cases of Corona are constantly increasing. This virus has killed millions of people.