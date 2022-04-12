Madhya Pradesh: Curfew imposed in Khargone after violence at Ram Navami procession | Indore News

As many as 78 people have been arrested for rioting and violence.

KHARGONE: Curfew was imposed in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh on the second day of arson and violence that broke out during a Ram Navami procession leaving 24 people injured, including Khargone SP and five other policemen.

Khargone collector Anugraha P told TOI that curfew has been imposed in the entire city after the arson and stone pelting.

Class VIII, graduate and postgraduate examinations have also been postponed.

“More than 20 houses and more than half a dozen vehicles were also burnt in incidents of violence. As many as 78 people have been arrested for rioting and violence. Others are being identified. Situation is under control,” she said.

Indore zone IG Rakesh Gupta, who reached Khargone with Indore commissioner Dr…