Madhya Pradesh government demolishes houses of stone pelters in Khargone violence

A day after stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession that triggered arson in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh, the state government Monday started demolition of houses of those involved in pelting stones.

So far, 84 people have been arrested in the matter and a curfew has been clamped in the entire Khargone city, officials said on Monday.

Visuals showed the demolition being conducted in the presence of senior police officials and personnel in Khargone.