Madhya Pradesh Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2021: Apply Online | Application form

Ladli Laxmi Yojana Madhya Pradesh Online | MP Ladli Laxmi Yojana online application | MP Ladli Laxmi Scheme Application Form | Ladli Laxmi Yojana in Hindi

Madhya Pradesh Ladli Laxmi Yojana Has been launched by the state government on 1 April 2007 to make the future of girls brighter. Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1,18,000 will be provided to the girls of the state by the Government of Madhya Pradesh (Financial assistance of Rs 1,18,000 to the girls of the state by the Madhya Pradesh government). Emphasis is being laid on improving educational and economic status of girls under this scheme. Dear friends, today through this article we will show you Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2021 All information related to the application process, eligibility documents etc. are going to be provided.

MP Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2021

To avail this scheme, first of all, you have to apply under this scheme. You can apply under this scheme both offline and online. For offline application, you can contact the Public Service Center like Women Child Development Officer etc. in Anganwadi. To apply online you can Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2021 You can do this by visiting the official website of the state. The benefit of this scheme will be provided only to those girls of poor families of the state who are born after April 1, 2008. MP Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2021 Under the total amount to be given by the government under Rs 1 18000, the beneficiary girls will be provided in installments.

Madhya Pradesh Ladli Laxmi Yojana January update

Through this scheme, the government has set a target to make the future of daughters of the country brighter. Under this scheme, a certificate of Rs 1 lakh 18 thousand is provided to the beneficiary and an amount of 6000-6000 (total 30000) is transferred to Ladli Laxmi Kosh for 5 consecutive years, this amount is provided in installments. The Department of Women and Child Development has provided ₹ 2000 on admission to class VI, ₹ 4000 on admission in class 9th, ₹ 6000 on admission in class XI and ₹ 6000 on admission in class XII and the girl attains the age of 21 years. On being, a sum of ₹ 100000 has been provided for the marriage of the girl child. The amount of benefits under this scheme is provided through e-payment.

Ladli Laxmi Applications made so far in the scheme

Madhya Pradesh Ladli Laxmi Yojana Was launched in 2007. Till December 2020, a total of 37 lakh 63 thousand 735 girls have applied under this scheme. Under the Madhya Pradesh Ladli Laxmi Yojana, 2 lakh 28 thousand 283 girls have registered in the year 2020-21. Under this scheme, 39.06 crore scholarships have been provided to 53 thousand 917 girls taking admission in class 6, class 9 and class 11. Online application can now be made under Madhya Pradesh Ladli Laxmi Yojana. Simultaneously, applications can also be made through this scheme through Internet Cafe, Anganwadi worker.

Salient features of Ladli Laxmi Yojana Madhya Pradesh 2021

Name of scheme Madhya Pradesh Ladli Laxmi Yojana Started by By state government Beneficiary State girls The department Women and Child Development Department an objective Improve the standard of living of girls Application Process Online Official website http://ladlilaxmi.mp.gov.in/

Ladli Laxmi Yojana

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shiv Raj Singh Chauhan ji hoisted the national flag at the state level Independence Day function held at Motilal Nehru Stadium, Bhopal, during this function, emphasizing on the poor and daughters in the Chief Minister’s address, that welfare of daughters is our top priority. In Madhya Pradesh, more than 78 thousand e-certificates have been issued under Ladli Laxmi Yojana. And the Chief Minister has said that now any government program in the state will be started with the worship of daughters.

Installments of funds to be given in Ladli Laxmi Yojana

Once the application process is complete, the documents are verified by Anganwadi. Once verified, installments are credited to the applicants’ account periodically. We have given complete information about it below. You read it in detail.

First installment – Under this scheme, for the first 5 consecutive years, 6 -6 thousand rupees will be deposited in the fund of MP Ladli Laxmi Yojana and a total of Rs 30,000 will be deposited.

Second installment – After this, financial assistance of Rs 2000 will be provided to the family in the bank account if you take admission in the class 6 of the daughter.

Third installment – An amount of Rs 4000 will be provided by the government in the form of financial assistance on the admission of the girl child in class 9.

Fourth installment – When the girl takes admission in class 11, she will be provided with a sum of Rs 6000.

Fifth installment – Then, on admission of the girl in class 12, 6000 rupees will be given through an payment.

Chhatvi Installment – And when the girl child completes 21 years of age, she will be provided with financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh.

Objective of Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2021

As you know, there are many families in the state who are unable to provide financial education to their daughters and do not collect money for their marriages due to financially weak. Many people also discriminate between boys and girls. In view of all these problems, the state government Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2021 Has started Under this scheme, to provide financial assistance for daughter’s education and marriage. Under this scheme, change the negative thinking of the citizens of Madhya Pradesh and make the future of girls bright. This money can be used by the girl for her higher education or marriage. Reducing the sex ratio of women and men in the state of Madhya Pradesh and promoting the empowerment of women in the state.

Benefits of MP Ladli Laxmi Scheme 2021

The benefit of this scheme will be provided to girls belonging to poor sections of MP.

Under this scheme, the girl’s marriage should not be done till the age of 18 only after the age of 21 years, 1 lakh rupees (one lakh rupees) will be transferred to the daughter’s bank account by the state government.

The MP government wants to improve the standard of education in the state through this Ladli Laxmi Yojana. According to the class, funds under this scheme are given in installments. Once the girl leaves school, she will stop receiving benefits under this scheme.

If 2 daughters are born together as the second child in a family, then that MP Ladli Laxmi Yojana Can take advantage of

If a family has adopted children, they can also apply in this scheme.

To avail this scheme, it is mandatory to enroll girl and child in the first year of birth.

MP Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2021 Under, the girl can use the final payment of Rs 1 lakh for her marriage or higher education. This money cannot be used as a dowry.

Eligibility for Ladli Laxmi Yojana Madhya Pradesh 2021

The parents of the applicant should not have income tax data.

Applicants should be permanent residents of Madhya Pradesh.

The applicant should be unmarried by 18 years.

If your family has adopted an orphan girl, you can still take advantage of the scheme by considering her as the first girl child, but you must have some proof of adopting that girl.

Documents of Madhya Pradesh Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2021

Aadhar card

Girl Child Birth Certificate

Parent id

Bank account passbook

Address proof

Ration card

mobile number

Passport size photo

How to apply for Madhya Pradesh Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2021?

Interested beneficiaries of the state Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2021 If you want to apply under, then follow the given method.

First of all, the plan of the applicant Official website will go on . After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page “Application letter” The option will appear. You will have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, the front page will open in front of you.

On this page you “PublicYou will have to click on this option. After this, the application form will open on the next page.

In this form you have to fill all the information asked carefully. After that you have to click on the button to save information.

After this, the main application form of Madhya Pradesh Ladli Laxmi Yojana will open in front of you on the computer screen. In this application form you will get all the information like personal information of the girl child.

family information

Immunization status and correspondence information

Fourth, uploading of documents.

After filling all the information you have to click on the submit button. After that you will get a registration number at the end with the help of this registration number, you can easily check the status of the application form.

Procedure for applying offline under the Madhya Pradesh Ladli Laxmi Yojana

First of all you have to go to the Anganwadi center nearest to you.

From the Anganwadi Center, you have to give the application form of Madhya Pradesh Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

Now you have to fill the application form carefully and attach all the documents in it.

Now you have to submit this form in the same Anganwadi center.

The middle

Madhya Pradesh Ladli Laxmi Yojana Certificate how to See?

First of all, you have to go to the official website. After going to the official website, the home page will open in front of you. Below you on this home page certificate Option will appear.

You have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, you will go to the next page. On this page, you have to fill the registration number of the girl child, then click on the search button.

After entering the registration code, the certificate will open which can also be downloaded and saved as an image.

The middle

Madhya Pradesh Ladli Laxmi Yojana List Online how to See?

First of all, you have to go to the official website. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you. On this home page Girl details Option will appear.

Option will appear. You have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you on the computer screen.

On this page, you can see whether or not the name is in the Ladli Laxmi Yojana list for the certificate. Girl’s name can be searched in different ways in the list like:

1. In the name of girl

2. In the name of the girl’s mother

3. In the name of the girl’s father

4. From the registration number of the girl

5. From the date of birth of the girl

After this, you have to click on the search button, then the whole list will appear in front of you.

Procedure for viewing girl details

First of all you have the Ladli Laxmi Yojana official website will go on.

will go on. Now the homepage will open in front of you.

On your home page Girl details Have to click on the link.

Now a new page will open in front of you, on this page you will have to select the district and type of search.

After that you have to click on the search button.

Details of the girl child will be on your computer screen.

Scholarship registration process

The registration number of your girl child has to be clicked on search.

After this, you will have to click on the link to fill the remaining information and secure the information.

Procedure to login on portal

First of all you have the Ladli Laxmi Yojana official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page log in Have to click on the link.

Now a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to enter the information asked.

After that you will have to click on the sign in button.

In this way, you will be able to login on the portal.

