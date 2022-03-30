Madison Cawthorne Faces Backlash for Cocaine, Orgy CommentsMarch 30, 2022LATEST Madison Cawthorne faces backlash for cocaine, orgy Comments | PEOPLE.com Skip to content top navigation close this dialog window Explore PEOPLE.com close this dialog window share and more close this dialog window view image Madison Cawthorne Claims She Was Invited to Orges and Saw Politicians Doing Cocaine: ‘Name Names,’ Say Colleagues This link is to an external site that may or may not meet the accessibility guidelines. Read Full News