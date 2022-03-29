Madison Cawthorne will get away with her orgy claims

Photo: Michael Brochstein / SOPA Images / Shutterstock

Madison Cawthorne Is In Politico, To Have A Rough Thing Reported on Tuesday. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will meet with the 26-year-old Republican congressman, possibly to explain why it is unwise to accuse allies of a cocaine binge and orgies — as Cawthorne recently did. “I see a lot of these people, a lot of them that I’ve seen in my life — I’ve always looked at politics — then all of a sudden, you’re invited… ‘Hey, we’re in our houses. Going to have sex in one of the … You should come,'” said Cawthorne…