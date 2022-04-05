Madonna, 63, gets a matching tattoo with her 16-year-old son David as she shows off her bloodied wrist

Inking: Madonna, 63, tattooed with her 16-year-old son, David, as she shows a bloodied wrist after getting inked

By George Stark for Dailymail.com and Caitlyn Baker for Dailymail.com

Madonna is increasing her tattoo collection.

On Monday, the Material Girl posted a series of images of herself and son David Banda inked together at the tattoo parlor.

An image showed the Madonna and David, 16, now having the same matching ink – a Kabbalah-inspired ‘Tree of Life’ diagram.

