Madonna and son David show off similar tattoos

Family matter.

On Monday, Madonna posted a photo to her Instagram Stories showing matching tattoos of her and son David’s Kabbalah Tree of Life.

While the Queen of Pop, 63, actually inked the geometric design on her wrist in March, her 16-year-old now has a similar tat in the same spot.

Madonna also shared a photo of David’s hand on the table before the piece became permanent.

He couldn’t resist the opportunity to add some new body art of his own, either, choosing the word “maman”—French for “mother”—in a red gothic font on his other wrist.

“I’m doing this for my mom,” she explained in an Instagram video, also posted on Monday. “Because when you give birth, what do you do? You bleed. This is…