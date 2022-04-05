Madonna completely derailed with ‘disturbing’ video on TikTok

Defended less and less. For several months, Madonna has been following scandals on social networks. Easy provocations, sensual poses, taking drugs and changing your face with great filtering…everything nice to have people talk about. But the “Queen of Pop” clearly does not have much support among Internet users.

“he sucked my soul”

As the Grammy Awards were in full swing, the American singer took to TikTok to grab attention. We see Shane, unrecognizable, slowly approaching the lens to kiss his community. A sequence was viewed 11 million times which left more than one fan in tension. ,He sucked my soul”, “What happened to his face?”, “troubling”, “It’s Crazy And It’s Going Too Far”, “Where is our beautiful Madonna, I must have liked her so natural with wrinkles”, There are some comments left on the social network. How far will she go?