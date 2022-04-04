Madonna is compared to ’90 Day Fiance’ stars Darcy and Stacy

Many fans are comparing Madonna to “90 Day Fiancé” stars Darcy and Stacy Silva.

In a shocking new video posted on tiktok Over the weekend, the “Material Girl” singer, 63, looked quite different as she swung back and forth holding her enlarged lips.

In the comments section, fans were quick to compare them to the Silva twins. Some argued about who she looked like, while others dubbed her “Macy’s”.

Fans compared Madonna to “90 Day Fiancé” stars Darcy and Stacy Silva in the comments section of a new TikTok video. Madonna / TikTok

So far more than 33 thousand users have commented on the video. Madonna / TikTok

“Is it Darcy or Stacy?” One fan asked, with another saying, “Madonna looking like a triplet…