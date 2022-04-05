Madonna posts video of her new ‘Maman’ tattoo in honor of late mother

Madonna’s latest tattoo is bringing things full circle.

“I Rise” singer, 63, shared a video To get some new ink in honor of his late mother: the word “Maman,” written in red, Gothic-style script on his right wrist.

The singer’s latest tattoo is an emotional tribute to her late mother. Madonna / Instagram

Her video featured moments when she bleed as she went under the needle, which was part of the meaning of the tattoo for Madonna.

“I’m doing this for my mom,” she said in the video. “Because when you give birth, what do you do? You bleed. It’s all connected.”

Even the process of bleeding while getting a tattoo was meaningful for the singer. Madonna / Instagram

“My mother shed blood for me and that’s why I am bleeding for her,” she added later in the video….