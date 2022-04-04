Madonna stuns fans with kissing TikTok video after wild Instagram post

Madonna stunned fans with her latest social media video (Picture: TikTok)

Madonna shocked fans after she posted a bizarre video on TikTok ahead of last night’s Grammy Awards.

In the 13-second clip, the 63-year-old singer can be seen pushing her face closer and closer to the camera while wearing a black see-through top, with hair braided.

Eventually, the star’s face filled the entire frame as she began patting and making a kissing motion.

We’re not sure who she was sending the kiss to, and it looks like fans weren’t even in the loop…

A follower shared his concern in the comments below, asking: ‘Are you okay?’

The clip is no longer visible on Madonna’s page, causing even more confusion.