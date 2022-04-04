Madonna’s ‘turbulent’ pre-Grammys TikTok raises fans’ concerns

Madonna’s fans were shocked and worried after the pop icon’s latest TikTok hit.

63 years old posted a 13 second clip The “Material Girl” musician is shown wearing a black sheer top with her blonde hair in heavy silver chains and four braids, just ahead of the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Her post showed a close-up of her face and big pink lips. The video shows him leaning back and forth in front of the camera.

Her confused followers couldn’t help but comment on her quirky TikTok, with many questioning why the Queen of Pop would post such a random thing.

Someone wrote that the clip was “utterly disturbing”. Another commented, “Great! How do I close my eyes and sleep now!?”