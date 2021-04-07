Maestro Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, and Review

ENTERTAINMENT

Maestro is an upcoming Indian Telugu movie, releasing on June 11, 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Nithiin, Nabha Natesh, and Tamannaah. The movie will be released in theaters only, distributed by M/s. Sreshth Movies. Maestro is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. N. Sudhakar Reddy, N. Nikita Reddy & Rajkumar Akella are the producers of the movie. Mahati Swara Sagar gives the music of the movie. The film had its premiere on June 11, 2021. Maestro is a Telugu remake of the Hindi award-winning film Andhadhun

The antique thing about the movie is that it filmed simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. The movie revolves around Gowtham, a traffic cop, who investigates an unsolved murder case from the past that is out of his jurisdiction.

Maestro County Wiki and Crew

Name Maestro
Director Pradeep Krishnamoorthy
Producer N. Sudhakar Reddy
N. Nikita Reddy
Rajkumar Akella
Written by/Story S Sanjeev
Screenplay Hemanth Rao
G. Dhananjayan
Production Company M/s. Sreshth Movies
Lead Cast Nithiin
Tamannaah Bhatia
Nabha Natesh
Genre Thriller
Music Mahati Swara Sagar
Country Telugu
Editor Praveen KL
Cinematography Rasamathi
Releasing Date June 11, 2021
Language Telugu
Releasing Platform Local Theaters

MaestroTrailer

Trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.5 mint trailer. Editor of the trailer and movie must worked hard to give us the glimpse of this upcoming interested movie.

Maestro Cast and Details

Nithiin
Tamannaah Bhatia
Nabha Natesh

Where to watch Kapatadhaari ?

This will be a theatrical release, fans can watch the movie in nearby theaters.

