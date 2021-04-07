Maestro Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, and Review

Maestro is an upcoming Indian Telugu movie, releasing on June 11, 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Nithiin, Nabha Natesh, and Tamannaah. The movie will be released in theaters only, distributed by M/s. Sreshth Movies. Maestro is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. N. Sudhakar Reddy, N. Nikita Reddy & Rajkumar Akella are the producers of the movie. Mahati Swara Sagar gives the music of the movie. The film had its premiere on June 11, 2021. Maestro is a Telugu remake of the Hindi award-winning film Andhadhun
The antique thing about the movie is that it filmed simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. The movie revolves around Gowtham, a traffic cop, who investigates an unsolved murder case from the past that is out of his jurisdiction.
Maestro County Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Maestro
|Director
|Pradeep Krishnamoorthy
|Producer
N. Sudhakar Reddy
N. Nikita Reddy
Rajkumar Akella
|Written by/Story
|S Sanjeev
|Screenplay
|Hemanth Rao
G. Dhananjayan
|Production Company
|M/s. Sreshth Movies
|Lead Cast
|Nithiin
Tamannaah Bhatia
Nabha Natesh
|Genre
|Thriller
|Music
|Mahati Swara Sagar
|Country
|Telugu
|Editor
|Praveen KL
|Cinematography
|Rasamathi
|Releasing Date
|June 11, 2021
|Language
|Telugu
|Releasing Platform
|Local Theaters
MaestroTrailer
Trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.5 mint trailer. Editor of the trailer and movie must worked hard to give us the glimpse of this upcoming interested movie.
Maestro Cast and Details
Nithiin
Tamannaah Bhatia
Nabha Natesh
Where to watch Maestro?
This will be a theatrical release, fans can watch the movie in nearby theaters.