Maestro is a Telugu language movie. The movie release date is 11 June 2021. It has Nabha Natesh, Tamannaah Bhatia etc in the cast. This is the remake of the Hindi movie Andhadhun.
Story
The plot revolves around the life of a blind man. A crime happens around him. His life gets in danger ad the women decides to trap him. Will he be able to prove the truth and survive the attack?
Maestro Movie Cast
Director: Merlapaka Gandhi
Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama, Action, Romance
Language: Telugu
Release Date: 11 June 2021
Trailer
Yet be released
