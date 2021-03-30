Maestro is a Telugu language movie. The movie release date is 11 June 2021. It has Nabha Natesh, Tamannaah Bhatia etc in the cast. This is the remake of the Hindi movie Andhadhun.

Story

The plot revolves around the life of a blind man. A crime happens around him. His life gets in danger ad the women decides to trap him. Will he be able to prove the truth and survive the attack?

Maestro Movie Cast

Tamannaah Bhatia

Nabha Natesh

Director: Merlapaka Gandhi

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama, Action, Romance

Language: Telugu

Release Date: 11 June 2021

Trailer

Yet be released