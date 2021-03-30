Maestro Movie

Maestro is a Telugu language movie. The movie release date is 11 June 2021. It has Nabha Natesh, Tamannaah Bhatia etc in the cast. This is the remake of the Hindi movie Andhadhun.

Story

The plot revolves around the life of a blind man. A crime happens around him. His life gets in danger ad the women decides to trap him. Will he be able to prove the truth and survive the attack?

Maestro Movie Cast

  • Tamannaah Bhatia in Maestro Movie
    Tamannaah Bhatia
  • Nabha Natesh in Maestro Movie
    Nabha Natesh

Director: Merlapaka Gandhi
Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama, Action, Romance
Language: Telugu
Release Date: 11 June 2021

Trailer

Yet be released

