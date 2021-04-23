Maestro Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Maestro(Telugu) is a drama film directed by Merlapaka Gandhi that includes Nithiin Reddy, Tamannaah Bhatiya within the lead roles and others are Nabha Natesh, Jisshu Sengupta, Sreemukhi, Ananya, Harsha Vardhan, Racha Ravi, Srinivasa Reddy, Vijay Krishna Naresh. It’s produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy beneath banner Sresth Motion pictures & Raj Kumar Akela Presents. The music of the film consists by Mahati Swara Sagar.It’s remake of Hindi film Andhadhun (2018). It has a narrative from (not identified). Hope the upcoming film shall be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead solid.
|Maestro Wiki
|Launch Date
|Upcoming
|Style
|drama
|Language
|Telugu
|Origin Nation
|India
|Capturing Location
|Banner/Manufacturing
|Sresth Motion pictures & Raj Kumar Akela Presents
|Director
|Merlapaka gandhi
|Producer
|Sudhakar reddy
|Producer
|Nikitha Reddy
|Music Director
|Mahati Swara Sagar
|Images Director
|J. Yuvaraj
|Editor
|S. R. Shekhar
