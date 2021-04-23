LATEST

Maestro Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Maestro Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Maestro(Telugu) is a drama film directed by Merlapaka Gandhi that includes Nithiin Reddy, Tamannaah Bhatiya within the lead roles and others are Nabha Natesh, Jisshu Sengupta, Sreemukhi, Ananya, Harsha Vardhan, Racha Ravi, Srinivasa Reddy, Vijay Krishna Naresh. It’s produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy beneath banner Sresth Motion pictures & Raj Kumar Akela Presents. The music of the film consists by Mahati Swara Sagar.It’s remake of Hindi film Andhadhun (2018). It has a narrative from (not identified). Hope the upcoming film shall be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead solid.
Maestro Wiki
Launch Date Upcoming
Style drama
Language Telugu
Origin Nation India
Capturing Location
Banner/Manufacturing Sresth Motion pictures & Raj Kumar Akela Presents
Director Merlapaka gandhi
Producer Sudhakar reddy
Producer Nikitha Reddy
Music Director Mahati Swara Sagar
Images Director J. Yuvaraj
Editor S. R. Shekhar

Grasp Trailer

