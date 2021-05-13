Mafia in love?- Riansh OS last part

I am very happy you all liked my OS very much. Reason is very lame so no chappals please.

Vansh: How can you?

Man: What do you mean?

Riddhima: Vishal, let’s go. (Pulling him) come naa

Vishal: Coming…

Riddhima and Vishal go to their ways. Riddhima looks back at Vansh. She had tears in her eyes. Vansh was looking at her. She threw her bracelet to him and went away. Vansh took the bracelet in his hands. A tear dropped from his eyes.

Flashback

Riddhima and Vansh are sitting together in a car.

Vansh: I got something for you.

Riddhima: What?

Vansh: Guess..

Riddhima: It may be a… New gun?

Vansh: Riddhima… Why would I gift you a gun?

Riddhima (laughing): I am joking. Now tell me what have you brought for me?

Vansh takes out the bracelet and ties in her hands.

Riddhima: This is really beautiful Vansh. I love it.

Flashback ends

Vansh: You still had it… Means this is not happening with your will.

He looks at the bracelet and finds a tiny piece of paper. It said ‘At the hilltop 7:00 pm’

Vansh: I will be there Riddhima.

Meanwhile Riddhima reached her home. And went to her room. She had tears.

Riddhima: I hope you got the message Vansh. I can never live with somebody else.

Randheer was listening her.

Randheer: Riddhima! You still love him? Remember the deal? You are marrying Vishal and that’s it!

Riddhima: I am doing what you want me to. But You can’t control my mind, my thoughts!

Randheer: You are not my daughter, who used to do anything for me.(taana)

Riddhima: You are not my father who did anything for my happiness. (Muh tod jawaab)

Randheer: They were enemies. But that Singhania! He will always be Malik family’s enemy! (Khaandani dushmani)

Riddhima: I don’t care Dad! You are just making me marry for your deal! You aren’t my old Dad anymore!

Saying this Riddhima left in her car.

Riddhima (thinking): Why did this happen with me? I am sure Vansh will help me sort out this.

At the hilltop

Vansh was already waiting for Riddhima. Riddhima came and hugged him.

Vansh: What happened Riddhima?

Riddhima: These 3 months destroyed our relationship. I don’t want to marry that greedy man

Vansh: Then just deny. You said na your dad can do anything for you.

Riddhima: He isn’t that Dad I loved. He himself created this mess

Vansh: What happened in these 3 months? We were so happy with each other, hiding our relationship. How did this happen?

Flashback

Riddhima is talking to Vansh on call.

Riddhima: Vansh… It’s been 2 months. When will you come back from India? I am missing you so so much (makes a puppy face)

Vansh: I know I know, I am missing you too. But what to do, Dad and Kabir are giving me work and work. Like they don’t want me to come back.

Riddhima turned back and saw Randheer listening to their conversation. He was staring at Riddhima.

Riddhima: Vansh I will call you later.

Vansh: Love you.

Riddhima: Love you too

She declined the call. Randheer was still staring her.

Riddhima: Now you know, so I love him Dad.

Randheer(smiling): My daughter likes someone? Ok. Who is he?

Riddhima: Really Dad? You are happy?

Randheer: Yes, tell me who it is.

Riddhima: Van…

Randheer (cutting): I know it’s Vansh. But Vansh what?

Riddhima (scared): Vansh Rai Singhania

Randheer (angrily): What!? Have you gone mad? You love our enemy?

Riddhima: Dad like me he also doesn’t want this enmity.

Randheer: How much time have you spent together?

Riddhima: like 8-9 months and I want to marry him

All of a sudden Randheer’s PA comes and starts talking

PA: Sir, Sharmas are saying if Riddhima gets married to their son, they will accept the deal. I know I would have denied but I wanted to ask you.

Randheer: No, say that Riddhima is marrying him.

Riddhima: What!? I will not marry anyone except Vansh.

PA: But sir…

Randheer: I said say them that Riddhima is marrying him.

PA leaves.

Riddhima: I will not….

Randheer: Tumhe Ishi ki kasam (swear to Ishi)

Riddhima: Dad? What did you say? I can’t… No dad I….. Please…. Please take it back… I can’t…

Randheer: You are marrying him.

Flashback ends

Riddhima: You are here na, I am sure we will sort this out. I love Ishi very much. I can’t let her die.

Vansh: But who is Ishi? (I know sabke dimaag mai ye sawal aaya)

Riddhima: Ishi, my younger sister. Dad adopted both of us together. He sent her to a boarding school for her safety.

Vansh: Love her very much right?

Riddhima: She is the only one to me.

Suddenly, many armed men’s surrounded both of them. It was Randheer and Ajay.

Riansh(in unison): Dad?

Randheer: You will never be out of this. You have two options Riddhima, marry Vishal or forget your sister.

Riddhima: Dad !?

Ajay: Vansh, you want to marry your enemy?

Vansh: Do you even know why Maliks are our enemy? Even you tell Mr Malik? Do you know the reason?

Both were silent

Randheer: Riddhima come with me right now.

Ajay: Forget us if you want this girl.

Vansh: I have my decision

Riddhima: I have too decided. But Dad you will not do anything to Ishi. Promisee?

Randheer: Promise. And Maliks never break a promise.

Riddhima and Vansh looked at each other. They were holding each other’s hand. They started moving backwards.

Riddhima: Bhool jaate hai aksar woh log game

Vansh: Jinke liye hum poori duniya bhool jaate hai

(Often those people forget us for whom we forgot the world)

(Mene khud banaya)

They both keep going backwards.

Riansh: Tere Ishq Mein Marjawan

And they both jump off the cliff together.

They both United, no one can never separate them. They were now one soul. They were Mafias in love.

The End

The End