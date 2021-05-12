Mafia in love?- Riansh OS part 2

So here is the second part of my OS. I am happy high that you all liked it. And one the comments said that it’s like SRK’s dilwale, this episode is going to clear all the confusion.

Riddhima: Damn it…..(thinking)Will I be able to meet Vansh?

A man comes down from the red car. Riddhima had a blurred vision but she pointed the gun towards him. He signed to stop and came near Riddhima with his gun. Riddhima could see clearly. It was none other than Kabir.

Kabir: Look! I got hurt because of you.

Riddhima: You…. You will….

Kabir: You can’t do anything.(laughing) your Dad appointed me as your bodyguard.(laughing)

Riddhima: He trusted you!

Kabir: Look at this sweet innocent girl. Vansh bro?

Riddhima: Vansh?

Vansh came from behind. He also had a gun in his hand. Riddhima was shattered.

Vansh: Kabir, this is not right.

Kabir: Oh please! Don’t tell me you love this stupid.

Riddhima was looking at Vansh.

Vansh: Of course not. Let’s take the gold and leave.

Kabir: Wait! This was a birthday gift from me?

Vansh: What Birthday gift?

Kabir: Her death. (To Riddhima) Your father killed my mother. Now he will see his daughter die.

Vansh: Kabir! Dad just wanted us to snatch the deal. Let’s go.

Kabir nodded and went away. Vansh came near Riddhima. He tried to touch her but she tried to move and got hurt.

Riddhima: You betrayed me. Vansh Rai Singhania.

Vansh: I love you Riddhima. I love you to the core of my heart

Riddhima: Shut up! Just shut up!

She took her phone to call but Vansh snatched it. Riddhima didn’t want to show that she was broken. She tried not to cry but she fainted.

In the hospital

Riddhima opened her eyes. She was in a hospital. She had many wounds. Then her Dad came.

Riddhima: Dad. I am sorry.

Her dad: Who dared to do this to Randheer Malik’s daughter? Where is Kabir?

Riddhima: Kabir was all behind this Dad. He is Singhania’s son. I will not spare him. He tried to betrayed Riddhima Malik.

Randheer: Doctor are saying to have rest for 2-3 days.

Riddhima: I will Dad. But we have to go to meet Ishi. My sister must be concerned

Randheer: Not now. Her boarding schools are having some competition.

Riddhima: But ..

Randheer: First you get fine. We will go together.

after 4 days

Riddhima was back to her work again. She swore to take revenge from Kabir. She saw Vansh standing at the exact same place. Vansh saw her and came to her.

Vansh: Riddhima, are you alright?

Riddhima: Why do you care Singhania?

Vansh: Riddhima, I know I had to do this for hurting you. But I can’t see you in tears. I love you. I want to spend my whole life with you.

Riddhima: Or snatch another deal?

Vansh: The enmity is between our fathers. I don’t want to get involved in these.

Riddhima: How can I believe you love me?

Vansh: I can do anything to prove it to you.

Riddhima: Will you bring the deal back?

Vansh was astonished. She still wants business?

Vansh: Ok. Tomorrow evening. On the beach….

Riddhima: In my solo office.

Vansh: Ok

Vansh turned back to return but two hands from the back stopped him. Riddhima hugged him from the back. She was crying.

Vansh: Riddhima, don’t cry please. I can’t see tears in your eyes.

Riddhima: I love you too Vansh. But. What about our father’s enmity?

Vansh: We will sort it later.

They share a hug but Riddhima gets shot on her shoulder.

Vansh: Riddhimaa!

(Bechari theek hui aur phir lag gayi 😂)

Leap of 1 year

Infront of Buckingham palace, a man collides with the couple.

The man: Sorry. Riddhima come.

Vansh: Riddhima? STOP.

The man: What now?

Vansh: Who is she?

The man: Riddhima tell them

Riddhima (with no expressions): I am him fiancee.

Vansh: How can you…..

Hope you all like it. This 1 year changed both of their lifes. Please comment your opinion.