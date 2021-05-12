Mafia in Love? – Riansh OS

Hi everyone! This is a new OS in which I had put all my energy…. Hope you all like it

In the streets of London, It was a black Lamborghini, a girl was driving it furiously. Many cars were behind hers. While looking she saw a boy Infront and pulled the brakes. The car touched him and he fell down. She stopped the car and rushed to him. Another man also came down from the car.

Lady: I am really sorry. I didn’t intend to do it. Let me help you.

Man: It’s fine. I think I sprained my leg. I will do it.

He stands up but is unable to walk. She helps him to sit on the bench nearby. The man called her from behind. She signed them to stop.

Lady: I have to go. I am sorry. Hope we meet again.

She sits in her car and rushes again. He saw many cars behind hers.

Somewhere in a mansion

Man: Sorry boss, we couldn’t stop her.

“It’s ok”

Back to the girl

She parked her Lamborghini and came out. She went inside a big warehouse.

Lady: Your work is done.

“Good job Riddhima, I have something else for you”

Riddhima: Anything for you

Next day in a market

Riddhima was wandering on the streets with the same man who was in the car. He was walking behind her.

Riddhima: Can’t you leave me alone, Kabir?

Kabir: It’s my work Riddhima.

Riddhima: Yeah, so called ‘work’ but….

Riddhima saw him. The one who got hurt by her yesterday.

Kabir: What happened?

Riddhima: Just stay a little away.

She went to her.

Riddhima: Hi!

Man: Oh Hi.

Riddhima: I am sorry again I did this…

Man: It’s alright. I am Vansh. Vansh Rai Singhania.

Riddhima: I am Riddhima

Vansh: Riddhima..what?

Riddhima: Riddhima Malik

Vansh: Interesting, Very Interesting.

Riddhima: You’re right.

Vansh: Oh, well. Who were they?

Riddhima: Who?

Vansh: Those who were running behind you?

Riddhima: They… Men of a Mafia.

Vansh: What? Hey. I didn’t do anything.

Riddhima: (smiling) Don’t worry. I escaped.

Vansh: So you are a don?

Riddhima: No, but my dad is. This one was a risky deal. What do you do?

Vansh: Well, ruling dad’s business.

Riddhima: That’s cool

Vansh: I think I should go

Riddhima: Can we meet tomorrow?

Vansh: I don’t have time?

Riddhima: 5 mins? In the evening. Give your number I will message the location.

Vansh: Alright. Just 5 mins. Here you go 98******

Riddhima: Thanks.. meet you soon

Vansh leaves and Riddhima keeps looking at him. Kabir comes from behind.

Kabir: He was the one….

Riddhima: I fell in love with…..

Kabir: What?

Riddhima: (realising what she said) I… I crashed into yesterday.

Kabir: Hmmmm. We have to go. He called us.

Riddhima: Uhh. Alright

In the evening

Vansh and Riddhima meet at the beach.

Vansh: 5 mins start now

Riddhima: Right. I will directly come to the point.

Vansh: That’s good. I think you really really… Like me.

Riddhima was stunned by his words. Does she feel the same? She changed the topic.

Riddhima:Ice cream?

Vansh: For sure.

They reach the nearest one.

Riddhima: Belgium chocolate chips please.

Vansh: Same…

They both look at each other.

Vansh: Are you coming tomorrow?

Riddhima: No, I am not free…

Vansh: You have to. It’s my birthday!

Riddhima: I am sorry Vansh, I couldn’t.

Vansh: If you will not be there, I will not celebrate my birthday.

Riddhima: No no, I will meet you for sure.

Vansh: Sure?

Riddhima: Yes.

They come close to each other. Vansh holds Riddhima by her waist. Riddhima was breathing heavily. Vansh and Riddhima shared a kiss. Then they broke the kiss and kissed again.

Vansh(slowly): We will meet tomorrow

Riddhima: We will…

Next day

Riddhima was again in her black Lamborghini and another car was following her. It was Kabir. He always follows her. Between Riddhima and Kabir’s car there was a black vanity.

Suddenly three black cars and a red car came from behind. Kabir and Riddhima were connected by a call.

Kabir: Riddhima! Three black and a red.

Riddhima: Don’t panic. Just be behind the van. It’s important than my life.

Kabir: Done

One of the black car crashed with Kabir’s car and it rolled over the road. Their next point was Riddhima’s car. All three black cars together thumped her car. She rolled over inside her car. Her car stopped in the middle of the road upside down. She was bleeding. She saw some men coming down from the red car.

Riddhima: Damn it….. Will I meet Vansh…?

So this was the first part, I will upload next if I get 25+ comments. Please Comment your reviews.

Tanvi 🌠