Mafia Queen Part 2 (Riansh OS)

At Vr mansion

After sometime ridhima gained consciousness but still she was week. Vansh helped her to sit on the bed. Holding her hand he sat next to her.

V:- ridhima why you got up you know na u were weak but still. U are really ziddhima. Have water.

Ridhima smiled at him and drank water. Rahul and angre were standing at opposite sides but still glaring each other. Ridhima saw this she was going to say something but vansh spoke.

V:- ridhima u rest I will bring food and dare u get up just stay here (kissing her forehead)

He was going but ridhima held his hand.

R:- rahul do the arrangements we are leaving for there in half n hour.

All were confused but one prsn was confused angry and jealous and I think u can guess him easily

V:- ridhima what is happening firstly who’s he ?how he know you ? Why he helped us?where are we going? and in this state are u mad?

Ridhima could easily sense anger and jealousy both in his voice. She smiled at his caring and protective nature.

R:- vansh relax we are leaving in half n hour I will eat my food medicine and whatever u say and how I know him and all the things that you would get to know soon but for that u have to come with me and not you all the family members will come

Signalling him to bend down. He came near her and she whispered “he is like my brother so don’t get jealous ” and giggled. Vansh looked in different direction but he got relief listening that rhaul is like her brother .

Ra:- umm dadi and chachi too(questioning in low voice)

Ridhima looked at them and then at vansh

Dadi:- beta u all go it’s okay

R:- dadi the thing is u won’t feel comfortable there as u are not that much to that environment that’s why.

Dadi: – it’s okay par apna dhyan rkhna. Vansh tu iske saath hi rehna

{It okay but take care of ur self and vansh u stay with her only}

V:- ofc dadi.

All departed from their room. Vansh sat near her.

V:- ridhima I don’t understand anything that is happening but I trust you (kissing her forehead) I am going to get food and don’t get up.

Ridhima smiled and nodded.

In sometime vansh got her the food and they both together have the food chit chatting smiling laughing. Vansh and ridhima both were happy seeing their partner happy.

Around half n hour later.

There was a knock on riansh room. Vansh opened the door and found rahul.

Ra:- Ridhima arrangements are done come.

Vansh and rahul helped her getting up and vansh picked ridhima in bridal style. Ridhima blushed. Vansh got her downstairs.

Ra:- The cars are outside come.

Vansh got her till the car . And when all saw the car they were shocked it was BMW and one Porsche. Porsche was for riansh and rahul as ridhima can’t drive. In BMw angre at front ishani sia and aryan at back and driver was already there. They bid bye to dadi and chachi. Security was given to them by ridhima. All this was confusing them more and more but ridhima said them to wait. The cars started to reach the destination. Ridhima was nervous but somehow calmed herself as it was time to reveal.

After travelling for long hours. They finally reached at their destination. Cars stopped in front of a gate written Ar Home on the name plate at door. Ridhima and rahul got down from the car and asked vansh also to get out others also got out from their car. Rahul handed the key to one of the men. They got near the door and both ridhima and rahul got their fingerprint in them and also their eyes were scanned. The door got opened.

Rai singhania came near them. Firstly they were super duper shocked after seeing the mansion and then when vansh angre and aryan saw the nameplate stating AR Home got them more schoked as AR was a powerful businessman or u can say woman and also AR is the ruler of underworld

V:- ridhima ye fingerprint and eye scanning what is all this.

R:- vansh it’s the security system like if any intruder came getting our face it will be prblm so this is the security as it’s get our fingerprints and eye scanning as lock so it can be confirm that we are real not any intruder.

They crossed the gate and all the bodyguards saluted them. Ridhima wished them with a smile and they also reciprocated it with a smile.

