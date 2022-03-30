MAFS Australia: Viewers rebuke Mitch Eynaud for breaking Ella Ding’s heart

Angry MAFS viewers turned against Mitch Eynad after he broke his heart by dumping his ‘wife’ Ella Ding on Tuesday’s episode.

The 27-year-old financial advisor, who spent an entire season giving Ella the hot and cold treatment, made her cry when he broke up with her on his last vow.

A fan on Twitter dubbed them a ‘sleaze bag’ for stringing them in, adding: ‘You’ve got your footing and a little fame and now you’re off.’

Savage Feedback: Angry MAFS viewers are swinging against Mitch Einaud (pictured) after he broke his ‘wife’ Ella Ding’s heart by dumping her on Tuesday’s episode

He said, ‘Ella deserves a better way, way, way than you.’

Another viewer tweeted: ‘Wow… like you let a queen like Ella go… fearless prick.’

Some fans suggested Ella, 27,…