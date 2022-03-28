MAFS: Brent Vitiello takes a vicious parting shot at Tamara Jordjevic as he dumps her in final vows

Their Married At First Sight journey has been anything but a romantic story.

And during Monday night’s episode, Brent Vitillo brutally threw Tamara Jordjevic during a theatrical commitment ceremony.

The 33-year-old hospitality worker described his TV ‘wife’ as ‘vindictive, spiteful and self-absorbed’ before making the announcement.

it’s all over! Married At First Sight’s Brent Vitiello (right) brutally threw Tamara Jordjevic (left) after he turned her on during a dramatic final vow on Monday night

Despite creating an initial attraction, 29-year-old Tamara felt it was best to make time for their wedding.

‘I can’t believe we’ve made it to the end of the aisle again,’ she began.

“The truth of the matter is that from day one my conscience was telling me there…