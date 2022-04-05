MAFS’ Cody speaks out after brutally dumping Selina at reunion

After experiencing one of the rockiest relationships this year’s season marriage at first sightWhich included accusations of gaslighting and racism, Cody Bromley and Selina Chhauer managed to go all the way into the experiment and commit to each other in a final vow.

And while it appeared they managed to stay strong until the reunion, the couple revealed during Monday night’s final episode that they had actually broken up the night before.

MAFS’s Cody Bromley and Selina Chhaur announced during the reunion episode that they have split. Photo: Channel Nine

The pair sat on the couch in front of the experts and fellow contestants and returned to watch their turbulent journey on screen before having a blast.

“Celina and I decided to finalize things…