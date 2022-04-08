MAFS: Olivia and Jackson go on a double date with Daniels and Carolina

,

He might have been the villain of this year’s Married At First Sight season.

But Olivia Fraser and Jackson Looney, along with Danielle Holmes and Carolina Santos, swept the haters off as they doubled up at Sydney’s Coogee on Thursday.

The four dined and drank at the Coogee Pavilion, known by the locals as The Pav, and looked a bit overdressed when they left the venue at 10 p.m.

you can not sit with us! MAFS villains Olivia Fraser and Jackson Looney (back), and Daniel Holmes and Carolina Santos (front), went on a double date at Coogee, Sydney on Thursday

Personal trainer Danielle, 31, wore a white shirt and black jeans, which she paired with brown Chelsea boots and a wristwatch.

