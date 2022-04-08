MAFS: Olivia and Jackson go on a double date with Daniels and Carolina

They may have been the villains on this year’s season of Married At First Sight.

But Olivia Fraser and Jackson Looney, and Daniel Holmes and Carolina Santos shrugged off the haters by going on a double date at Coogee in Sydney on Thursday night.

The four had dinner and drinks at the Coogee Pavilion, known by the locals as The Pav, and looked a bit too bad to wear as they left the venue at 10 p.m.

you can not sit with us! MAFS villains Olivia Fraser and Jackson Looney (back), and Daniel Holmes and Carolina Santos (front), went on a double date Thursday night in Coogee, Sydney

Personal trainer Daniels, 31, wore a white shirt and black jeans, which she paired with brown Chelsea boots and a wristwatch.

His ‘wife’ Carolina, 34, looked sensational in a button…