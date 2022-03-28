MAFS’ Olivia slammed by audience for ‘classless, nasty and cruel’ act

MAFS Fans once again criticized Olivia Fraser for her behavior at Sunday night’s cocktail party, with fans calling her “classless, nasty and cruel”.

Tension reached a boiling point after Olivia called Dominica Calarco “a terrible person”, adding that she could prove it by sharing one of her secrets.

MAFS’ Olivia is once again described by audiences as a ‘classless, nasty and cruel’ act. Photo: Nine

Olivia decides to tell Jack something that Dom had said about her long before the experiment.

Olivia told the cameras, “She’s a terrible person. She’s the root of a lot of evil in this experiment… and I won’t let her get away with it.”

“Okay, then go there!” Olivia tells Dominica, starting another fight between them, despite her husband…