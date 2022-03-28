Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal share sibling moments on the red carpet

Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal shared some cute sibling moments on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars.

Maggie (44) and younger brother Jake (41) were smiling as they posed together at the event.

At one point in the evening, Jake can be seen giving a cute kiss on his sister’s cheek, which is actually a lovely sibling moment.

It appeared that Jake attended the event to support his sister. Maggie attended the Oscars as her directorial debut, lost daughter, Was nominated for three awards – including Olivia Colman’s nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

