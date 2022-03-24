Maggie Fox: Coronation Street and Shameless actress dies ‘suddenly after accident’ | Ents & Arts News

Actress Maggie Fox, best known for her roles in Coronation Street and Shameless, has died after a “sudden accident”.

His death was announced by his friend and comedy partner Sue Riding, who wrote on the duo’s theater company website: “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of Maggie Fox, my comedy partner of 40 years and co-artistic director. You have to do lip service.

“Maggie passed away yesterday with her family … as you can imagine I am completely saddened.”

Although he did not give specifics about the cause of death, he wrote: “We are all still in a state of shock because it happened suddenly after an accident.”

Fox was best known for playing Ruth Audsley, an old friend of Hayley Cropper. coronation road in 2001.

She returned…