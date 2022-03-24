LATEST

Maggie Fox: Shameless and Coronation Street star dies in ‘sudden accident’

Maggie Fox: Shameless and Coronation Street star dies in 'sudden accident'

Coronation Street and Shameless actress Maggie Fox has died after a “sudden accident”.

In the post, Riding wrote: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of Maggie Foxx, my comedy partner of 40 years and Lipservice’s co-artistic director.

“Maggie passed away yesterday along with her family.”

“We are all still in a state of shock because it happened all of a sudden after an accident. As you can imagine I am completely broke.”

Further details about Fox’s death are unknown.

Fox appeared in Coronation Street in 2001 as Ruth Audsley and also starred in Shameless and The Forsyte Saga.

He also performed in the Radio 4 sketch show, Lip Service, which he co-wrote with Riding.

Both were about to go on a nationwide tour…

