Magic Johnson lobbies for greater African-American presence in NBA’s locker rooms, front offices: “More black coaches and officials needed” | sport

Magic Johnson posted a rally cry for African-Americans in the United States that counts among head coaches and NBA officials.

Recently, Johnson talked about the firing of Atlanta Hawks head coach Lillod Pearce. He praised how second African-American Nate McMillan was named interim head coach. Irwin also addressed the entire Masai Ujiri situation in Toronto and added:

“We deserve it. Think about it. Lloyd [Pierce] Just got fired. Therefore, it is one and the same, even though on an interim basis they have replaced him with Nate McMillan. But we are seeing that we should have more as a head coach. We are proving that we know what we are doing. “

“But more than that, we also want to be more at the executive level, because you see what happened in Toronto [with Masai Ujiri] And he led them to the NBA Finals. He is an African-American who knows what he is doing, but there are plenty of others who can also run teams. “

Special with @MagicJohnson: “People want to see America change.” The entrepreneur and NBA legend wants the black community to have more opportunities in the coaching, executive and corporate ranks. Here’s why his new role with the hardliners is important. contact: https://t.co/XWTlphUTtj – Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) 3 March 2021

‘Black representatives should own NBA teams’: Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is himself a part of the Afro-American community. He knows how important it is for some members to be represented in the league.

The 12-time All-Star believes that there are many members of the Afro-American community who are highly qualified for various opportunities in the league. Johnson explained:

“We are not given an opportunity right now. So I would like to see more as a head coach, more at the executive level, whether it is a general manager or the chairman of a team. And then hopefully we will own more teams.

The league has witnessed more black representatives than ever before. Players have recently been adopting a political stance on racial justice. It is about time that the league sees more owners, coaches and even officials in the Afro-American community.