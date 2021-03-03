LATEST

Magic Johnson lobbies for greater African-American presence in NBA’s locker rooms, front offices: “More black coaches and officials needed” | sport

Posted on
Loading...

Magic Johnson posted a rally cry for African-Americans in the United States that counts among head coaches and NBA officials.

Recently, Johnson talked about the firing of Atlanta Hawks head coach Lillod Pearce. He praised how second African-American Nate McMillan was named interim head coach. Irwin also addressed the entire Masai Ujiri situation in Toronto and added:

“We deserve it. Think about it. Lloyd [Pierce] Just got fired. Therefore, it is one and the same, even though on an interim basis they have replaced him with Nate McMillan. But we are seeing that we should have more as a head coach. We are proving that we know what we are doing. “

“But more than that, we also want to be more at the executive level, because you see what happened in Toronto [with Masai Ujiri] And he led them to the NBA Finals. He is an African-American who knows what he is doing, but there are plenty of others who can also run teams. “

Also read: ‘Magic Johnson was probably the most inattentive player in the league’: When Michael Jordan paid tribute to the Lakers’ ability as a point defender

‘Black representatives should own NBA teams’: Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is himself a part of the Afro-American community. He knows how important it is for some members to be represented in the league.

The 12-time All-Star believes that there are many members of the Afro-American community who are highly qualified for various opportunities in the league. Johnson explained:

“We are not given an opportunity right now. So I would like to see more as a head coach, more at the executive level, whether it is a general manager or the chairman of a team. And then hopefully we will own more teams.

Also read: A hangover, and some selfless teammates: How Wilt Chamberlain became his 100 point record milestone in 1962

The league has witnessed more black representatives than ever before. Players have recently been adopting a political stance on racial justice. It is about time that the league sees more owners, coaches and even officials in the Afro-American community.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
931
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
857
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
750
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
722
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
709
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
687
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });