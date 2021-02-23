Magic Johnson named this season’s three biggest disappointments to him: “The Celtics have no size, the Mavericks are poorly defensively and the Bucks are slow and immoral”

Magic Johnson gave his inputs, which he feels are the three disappointing teams in the first half of the 2020-2021 campaign.

NBA teams should not really pay much attention to the negatives given to them. When the Hall of Famer calls your team a disappointment, the team should take it as inspiration.

The league is approaching its halfway mark for the 2020-2021 campaign. A rough idea has been established about which teams are title contenders, which teams are underdogs and which teams are the least.

On Tuesday morning, the 12-time All-Star took to Twitter to mention three teams – the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks. He tweeted why he is hopeless and mentioned:

“The biggest disappointments so far this season were the Celtics, Mavericks and Bucks. The Celtics lack size, the Mavericks are not a great defensive team, and the Bucks are slow and uncharacteristic.”

‘These teams lack size, defensive ability and speed’: Magic Johnson on the Bucks, Celtics and Mavs

Johnson, a 5-time NBA champion, mentioned how the Boston Celtics lacked size. Despite the all-star caliber pairing of Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics are underperforming. The Celtics had injury problems during the start of the season, but all of their key players appear to be healthy. Boston currently holds a 15–15 record to place them sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Another big team that called Johnson a ‘disappointment’ was the Milwaukee Bucks led by Giannis. Arvin said the Bucks are not as sharp and athletic as they should have been. The Bucks, with an 18–13 record, seem to be down this year, despite having back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The previous team had a 61-year-old attack the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks are ranked 27th in defensive efficiency poorly. Magic Johnson rightly criticized the team’s inability to play defense. For him, scoring the ball is not the problem of Luka Donsik’s offense.

All three found themselves in places they did not want to be. However, the 72-game season is yet to reach the halfway mark. All teams in the league still have enough time to turn to the narrative and do their best to put themselves in a position where they have always imagined.