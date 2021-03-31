LATEST

Magic Johnson opens up about a new documentary series featuring Michael Jordan, Isiah Thomas and his eternal Celtics rival Larry Bird | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on

Magic Johnson reveals that there is a documentary in the works based on his life and NBA career, featuring Larry Bird and Michael Jordan.

Magic Johnson is the best point guard to have ever touched a basketball. And during his prime, his battles with Larry Bird were essentially the best the NBA had to offer.

Ask any fan of the NBA from that era, and they will tell you how incredible the former player’s career was. A 5-time NBA champion, 3-time MVP, and a 3-time finals MVP, few have ever been able to match the career of Magic Johnson.

And, as the Lakers legend has revealed, we will soon be getting an inside look at his life leading up to and in the NBA. Let’s get into it.

Also Read: Russell Westbrook gives a fitting reply to Stephen A. Smith

“I was in Michael’s ear to be in mine”: Magic Johnson speaks in detail about his upcoming documentary

Recently, Magic Johnson was on Bakari Sellers’s podcast. And as they spoke about many different things relevant to basketball, the former player decided to drop a bomb.

“I got my own documentary coming out. We’re filming it now. I was in Michael’s ear to be in mine, President Obama. We got great people who are going to be in my documentary as well. So we’re still filming it now. A lot of the Lakers, Isiah (Thomas) will be in it as well, Larry Bird. It’s going to be great, but it’ll be completely different from the Last Dance.”

The All-time great continued on the topic.

“We needed the Last Dance because we needed some live programming and some content that we could all wait for every Sunday, so thank you, Michael, for that. It’ll cover my whole life from Lansing, Michigan, growing up in a family of 10, all the way to becoming a businessman and my belief in the lord. It’s going to cover all those things.”

To call ‘The Last Dance’ documentary a success would be the understatement of the century. Older and younger fans alike tuned in weekly with heavy anticipation while the show was airing. But now that it is over, the NBA community is looking for a similar type of show to watch. And because of that, this was the perfect time to announce this upcoming documentary.

But, only time will tell if it can get close to the heights that Michael Jordan’s documentary was able to reach.

Also Read: Nina Westbrook rips apart ESPN hot take artist for his cold criticism of the Wizards star on a historic night

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
269
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top