‘Magic Johnson was probably the most inattentive player in the league’: when Michael Jordan paid tribute to the Lakers legend’s ability as a point defender. sport

Michael Jordan donned his hat to Magic Johnson for his selflessness in an interview with Cigar Aficanado a few years after his final retirement.

Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson are possibly the two most entertaining basketball players of all time. These two have revolutionized the way the game is played. To see their mutual respect, love and love for each other is a truly beautiful scene.

In an interview with Cigar Effacionado, Jordan was asked who he was the most ‘selfless’ man in the league. Someone who was ‘a real team man who cared about himself for the second, third, last, whatever, just to win’.

MJ named Lakers legend Magic Johnson as the player:

“You can think of many players like that in the pros. But to pick one, who would make the most impact on a game where you had a chance to win, would be Magic Johnson.”

‘Magic Johnson was one of the ideal point guards in the league’: Johnson was also a true leader

The fact that Michael Jordan selected Magic Johnson as the ‘most selfless’ player tells us a lot about Magic. The 12-time All-Star was a 4-time Assist leader. In his 13-year career, Johnson averaged 11.2 assists per game, which helped him win 5 NBA championships.

Although Irwin was originally known for his ability to do everything on the court, his defining feature was finding open players and helping them knock down shots. With 10,141 career assists overall, the recent off-famer ranks fifth for all-time assists. Had many years of his career not been spent due to his HIV diagnosis, he would have had a very good chance of getting the top spot in the list.

Jordan selected Johnson when asked if he wanted Jordan to be his dream team, who would he choose as his point guard. MJ Explained his decision:

“He’s simple. Magic Johnson. Because of his height, you’ll have a hard time defending him. It’s a beautiful thing for a 6-foot-9-inch guy to rebound the ball and start the break.”

