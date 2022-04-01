Maguire back in square one after starting up and down in first major of the year

Leona Maguire made a solid, if unremarkable, start to the first Major of the year with a near-par 71 finish on the first day of the Chevron Championship.

The Cavan native is tied for 32nd place six shots away from joint leaders Jennifer Kupcho and Minjie Lee at Mission Hills Country Club in California.

Maguire’s three birdies were annulled by the bogey, which started off ideally.

A birdie on the first was followed by a draw on the second to maintain that positivity, but bogeys on the third and fifth affected that early progress.

She regrouped for the start of the back nine, birding in the par-four 10th, but a bogey on the par-three 14th prevented Maguire from building up a head of steam to finish, although the par-four on the 14th prevented Maguire from building up a head of steam. Five in 18th place was the third birdie. ,