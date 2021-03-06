ENTERTAINMENT

Maha Samundram First Look: Blood stains on the face of Sharwanand, who is in action mode

Young heroes Sharwanand Currently working with Ajay Bhupathi Rx 100 fame for an action drama Maha Samudram. Today on the occasion of Sharwanand’s birthday, the makers of Maha Samudram unveiled the first look poster.

Coming on the first look poster of Maha Samundram, Sharwanand is seen in an avatar in a rag and he is in an action mode as he holds a part of the tail of the boat’s engine through which blood is sinking. Blood spots are visible on his face. It seems that this glimpse is from the important action sequence of Maha Samudram. The shooting of Maha Samudram is currently underway in Vizag and also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Anu Emanuel in the lead roles.

Sharwanand is being massively entertained by AK Entertainment and will hit theaters on August 19. Recognized as a romantic and action film, the film’s tagline read as “An Immovable Love”.

On others, Sharwanand shoots Shriram, which is based on farming and features Priyanka Arul Mohan, the Gang Leader in the lead lady. The film is slated to hit theaters on March 11, jointly supported by Sriram, Kishore Reddy B, and Gopichand Achanta and Ram Achanta.

