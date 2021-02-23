LATEST

MAHADISCOM Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment 2021 Apply Online for 7000 Posts

Post Name: Fitter: 2000 posts, 5000 Electrical Assistant posts.
brief information: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MAHADISCOM) has released Latest notification MAHADISCOM Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment for the post of 5,000 posts of Sub-center co-workers and 2000 Vidyut Sahayak vacancy. Candidates wishing to apply can apply online from 18 February 2021 to 20 March 2021.

MSEDCL Jobs Notification 2021 – Online Substation Assistant, Vidyaya Sahay 7000 Posts

Those candidates interested in MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2021 can fulfill all the eligibility criteria before applying online. Below is a brief description of the official notification of MAHADISCOM Vacancy 2021.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited
MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2021
Electrical Assistant, Sub-Center Assistant Vacancy
Notification details
Recruitment of UPKENDRA SAHAYYAK (ADVT. No. 05/2019) and SAHAYYAK (ADVT. No. 04/2019)
Eligibility

  • Candidate must pass 12th or diploma Or equivalent from a recognized Board / University / Institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 18/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 20/03/2021.
Application fee

  • Please go to the official notification given below.
pay scale

  • Electrical Assistant, Upendra Sahak Pay Scale Rs. 18000-27000 / – (Tentative).
Age Range

  • minimum age: 18 years.
  • Maximum Age: 27 years.
Selection Process
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: Maharashtra.
MAHADISCOM Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 7000 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
  • 2000 Electrical Assistant Apply Online
 Click here
  • 5000 Substation Assistant Notification
 Click here
  • 2000 Electrical Assistant Posts Notification
 Click here
  • 5000 Substation Assistant Apply Online
 Click here
Click here
